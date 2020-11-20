When Available, This Local Pharmacy Will Have COVID-19 Vaccine

A regional pharmacy in the Mohawk Valley announced on Friday that when the COVOD-19 vaccine is available to ready to administer to the public, they'll have it.

Kinney Drugs which has several stores in the Mohawk Valley said that their stores "will be part of that public vaccination solution through its long-standing relationship with Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA)." Through this relationship and in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Kinney pharmacists will be able to provide safe, convenient access to COVID-19 vaccines across its chain of 96 pharmacies in New York and Vermont.

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been Kinney’s top priority to be there for our communities to provide the medications and supplies, the care, and the counseling they need," said Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph. President of Kinney Drugs. “Similarly, when vaccines are authorized and made available to the general public, Kinney pharmacists will be able to administer them following federal vaccine prioritization guidelines. As we have since 1903, our employee-owners remain 100% committed to supporting our communities on the front lines. By working together, we can help bring this pandemic under control,” said Bubel.

For nearly a year, the entire world has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last two weeks, the global community received some long-awaited good news that clinical trials have shown two vaccines to be highly effective and safe, and both will likely be fast-tracked for production. Once that happens, the challenge will be to get these vaccines to the general public as expeditiously as possible. Both Pfizer and Moderna claim that their vaccines have an efficacy of 95-percent. Vaccines could be available to a small portion of the American public as early as next month.