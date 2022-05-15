Where Are Sophia Grace and Rosie Now?

In 2011, Ellen DeGeneres introduced the world to adorable cousins Sophia Grace and Rosie, who famously rapped along to Nicki Minaj. And now, they're all grown up! But what are they up to?

On Thursday (May 12), the teenagers returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show — which comes to a close this month after 19 seasons on the air — for a long overdue encore performance of "Superbass."

They also got nostalgic about their time on Ellen — they've been featured on the show more than 30 times — and shared their favorite memories from over the years.

Out of all of their celebrity interactions with the likes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, Rosie noted the moment Justin Bieber kissed her on the cheek as her favorite. For Sophia Grace, her standout moment was meeting Drake at the Grammys, where they shared her candy.

Sophia Grace and Rosie have come a long way since their first appearance on the show on Oct. 12, 2011. Read on to find out more.

How Old Are Sophie Grace and Rosie?

As of 2022, Sophia Grace is 19 years old, while Rosie is 15 years old.

Sophia Grace's birthday is April 18. Rosie's birthday is Sept. 7.

Where Are Sophia Grace and Rosie Today?

Both of the girls are currently pursuing music careers. Sophia Grace recently released her new single, "Little Things," while Rosie released her new single called "Safe in Your Love."

Along with her pop music career, Rosie is a social media influencer with 768,000 Instagram followers. She regularly posts YouTube vlogs about her life, fashion and new music.

Sophia Grace is also active on social media with 1.3 million Instagram followers. She posts interviews with celebrities, covers of popular music, vlogs and fashion hauls on her YouTube channel.