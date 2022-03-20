Ellen DeGeneres has added yet another home to her extensive real estate portfolio, this time a $21 million villa in Montecito, Calif. The home has hammam-inspired bathrooms and is nearly 12,000 square feet.

DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi recently purchased a villa near Santa Barbara which was previously owned by Hollywood director Kinka Usher. The director made commercials for HBO, Nike, Pepsi, Sony and more, according to Dirt, meaning he made plenty of money to design and build his own lavish home inspired by a palace.

DeGeneres' new Montecito villa is known as Villa Tragar and has remarkable features including columns, heated floors and a hand-carved front door. The TV talk show host now owns the decadent, custom villa that sits on approximately two and a half acres.

Inside Ellen DeGeneres' $21 Million Montecito Villa Below, take a look inside of Ellen DeGeneres's $21 million villa in Montecito that was modeled after a palace in Spain.