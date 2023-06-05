White Stuff Flying Through the Air in June Causing Allergy Issues?

It's 92 degrees, definitely abnormal for the end of May, or the beginning of June. In the midst of the early season heat, you glance out a window only to see what looks like fluffy snow falling from the sky. There's so much, it's actually accumulating along the driveway and on the grass.

What is it? I'm sure it's sending my seasonal allergies into overdrive.

First, they are seedlings from the female Eastern Cottonwood Tree (the male tree is cotton-less). "Eastern cottonwood is an exceedingly rapid-growing, moisture-loving species that is found locally in moist places and along streams and lakes throughout the state except at the higher elevations. The wood is light, soft, and weak, and is dark brown in color with thick nearly white sapwood, warping badly in drying," according to Cornell University.

The tree can be considered a nuisance because the seedlings accumulate and often times clog up pool filters or gutters. When it rains, it turns the cotton-like seedlings into a slimy, clumped-up fiber that simply makes a mess.

The whole process is actually the Cottonwood trees natural way of populating. The seeds are nestled in the cotton-like hairs or fibers, light as a feather, in the shape of a ball that floats for miles in the springtime breeze.

What about allergies? This has to be as bad as the pollen that blows around and has people coughing and sneezing.

It turns out, while you might find it hard to believe, the white stuff floating through the air has absolutely no allergenic qualities. Despite what it seems, it's not creating a flare-up of your seasonal allergies what so ever.

When places near water, the trees grow rapidly and the root system is problematic near homes because it tends to break into and clog sewer lines and cause structural issues with foundations. According to Cornell, one use for the pulp is to make wooden boxes.

Click here to learn more about the Cottonwood tree.

36 Ideas to Inexpensively Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort Here are some fairly easy and inexpensive ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation and a beautiful summer resort. If these 5 families can do this in Upstate New York, it can be done anywhere!

Jimmy Carter through the Years James Earl Carter, Jr. was born in Plains, Georgia on October 1, 1924.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022. He served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Former President Carter was also the Governor of Georgia and a state senator of his home state.

A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Carter is also known as the first American president who was born in a hospital.

As a very young man he was enterprising, and started his own businesses early, helping to supplement his family's farm for many years.

His Vice President was Walter Mondale. One of President Carter's first duties in office was to issue Proclamation 4483 on January 21, 1977, pardoning all those who evaded the Vietnam era draft. During his Presidency, the Department of Energy and Department of Education were formed.

He has authored dozens of books. Among them are "Our Endangered Values," "Faith," "An Hour Before Daylight," and "A Full Life."

Since 1946 Jimmy Carter has been married to Eleanor Rosalynn Carter (known as Rosalynn Carter). They have four children: Amy Carter, Donnel Carter, Jack Carter, and James Carter.



