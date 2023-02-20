New York state is known for having the best of everything. Whether it's related to food, nowhere else can compare to our pizza, bagels and bacon, egg and cheese options.

Living in New York, especially the Hudson Valley is having the best of both worlds. There is always something scenic and beautiful to gaze at in the mountains or on the trails. The option of traveling to city life or even traveling to the Big Apple is easily accessible.

No wonder why people continue to live in New York, it truly is one of the best states. As of recently, the biggest tree was discovered in New York state.

New York State's Biggest Tree Was Discovered

Social media allows us to connect with others, learn more and also educate ourselves. I find myself constantly learning about the Hudson Valley and New York state and all of its rich history.

Scenic Hudson provided information to tree lovers all over the world.

"Scenic Hudson preserves land and farms and creates parks that connect people with the inspirational power of the Hudson River, while fighting threats to the river and natural resources that are the foundation of the valley’s prosperity."

They are also known as,

"Hudson Valley’s Largest Environmental Organization".

From a recent social media post, it was shared that New York's biggest tree is located near the Hudson River.

Where Is New York State's Biggest Tree?

Scenic Hudson provided the following message for us to get excited together about the news.

"TREE HUGGERS REJOICE!!! Arborist Fred Breglia has found New York's largest tree. The eastern cottonwood resides in a floodplain near the #HudsonRiver in Rensselaer County. At 108 feet tall and 33 feet 9 1/4 inches in circumference, it *might* also hold the record for largest of its kind the nation!"

What Kind Of Tree Is Known As New York State's Biggest Tree?

According to Scenic Hudson, Fred Breglia is an arborist who found the largest tree in New York. He claims that it's an eastern cottonwood.

How Old Is New York State's Biggest Tree?

According to New York Upstate,

"Cottonwoods are also among the shortest lived trees in the U.S., Leopold said, averaging 75-100 years old. Breglia estimates that the Schaghticoke cottonwood is somewhere between 200-300 years old, but Leopold says it’s unlikely the tree is older than 150 years." "Pinpointing the tree’s exact age would require a core sample, but it’s simply too big, and too old, to drill, Breglia said. They don’t make bits big enough for the job, and some of the tree’s interior is probably rotten."

Are You Curious About The Trees In Your Yard?

There's a website and app called, iNaturalist. I have used it to identify plants and animals in the summer, it was a lot of fun.

It can also help you identify what's in your backyard. I found a Hudson Valley guide for trees that we can explore together. Maybe this will help you find your hidden treasure within mother nature in the Hudson Valley.

I identified mysterious birds and was able to figure out which plants were in my backyard.

Where have you noticed the biggest tree that you have ever seen? Which state did this take place in? Share with us below.

