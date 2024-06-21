Whitesboro Man Arrested for Allegedly Touching Child While Out for Bike Ride

The world can be a scary place for children and their parents. The fear was real for one 10-year-old who was out for a bicycle ride back on May 19th when a stranger went up to the child and began allegedly touching her.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Derrick O'Meara heads up the Oneida County Child Advocacy. They actively investigate and help prosecute child abuse claims and cases. O'Meara announced Friday that their investigation into the bike riding incident began back on Sunday, May 19th, 2024.

O'Meara says the investigation revealed that 28-year-old Daniel Myers allegedly approached and stopped the young female child who was innocently riding her bicycle. It is also alleged that once he stopped the young girl, Myers began touching and rubbing the mid-thigh region of the girl's leg. That touching cause the child to fear she was going to be assaulted.

Fast forward to Thursday, June 20th, 2024. Investigator Dean and Tyler Barnes, both of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, were able to located Myers in the Town of New Hartford. Once apprehended, Myers was placed into custody and transported to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office where he was processed and charged with one county of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Following his arraignment, Myers was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.

As is always done in cases investigated by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Counseling services have also been offered to the victim. It is imperative that parents and guardians always remind children to stay vigilant and, if possible, play outside with one or more other friend.

