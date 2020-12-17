Who’s Ahead in NY-22 Race After Counting Corrections?

One thing is for sure in this extended election season, people around here seem to know exactly what's going between President Trump and President-elect Biden. When it comes to the race for the 22nd congressional district between Congressman Brindisi and former Rep. Claudia Tenney, "who's ahead," seems to be the most common question.

So, who is ahead?

Well, at this point Tenney's 12-vote lead is publicly where we stand in the race, with a lot more to be done. This week, boards of election began clearing up voting errors throughout the district with a specific directive from Oswego State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte, fix the mistakes and canvas the 1,700 ballots that were not originally reviewed. Attorneys for the 8 counties are scheduled for a non-public meeting with the judge on Friday at 1 p.m. where there could be an update on the count, but nothing will be finalized.

On Thursday, Justice DelConte set a January 3rd deadline to determine an outcome, which is when the new Congress convenes, as required by the constitution. The job between now and then will be to debate with the campaigns to decide on the validity of an unknown number of challenged ballots and absentee ballots. DelConte will oversee that process which will, or should, ultimately decide the winner of the race.

So, buckle up as it's going to be a busy holiday season for Brindisi, Tenney and everyone involved.