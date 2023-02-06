Why Are The New York Knicks Such A Hard Team To Read This Year?

The New York Knicks have to be one of the toughest teams to read this season in the entire NBA. They go on big win steaks and big losing streaks, beat good teams and lose to bad teams, and also have a bad tendency of blowing leads in the second half of games, especially the fourth quarter. I really wish this team was more consistent but you just don't know which Knicks team will show up on any given night. Coach Thibs has to do a better job of getting his message across to his guys both on the court and in the locker room. Below is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

Defensive and Rebounding wins games at any level, and it’s the reason the New York Knicks keep losing games. The Knicks made a brilliant comeback on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but when the Knicks needed a stop to win the game in regulation they failed. And then of course they lost in overtime wasting a 41-point performance by Jalen Brunson. It's the same old Knicks.

MJ and I discussed the Knicks earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. MJ is a big Knick fan and I root for them to do well. We both agree however just how frustrating this team has been to watch this season. Below is our conversation on this.

Next up for the Knicks is on the road at the Magic on Tuesday night. We shall see if they can bottle up and carry over some of their momentum from their win Sunday vs the Philadelphia 76ers.

