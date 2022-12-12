Will The New York Knicks Keep This Momentum Going This Season?

The New York Knicks have been rolling recently. They have won four straight games and held all of their opponents to 102 points or less. Their overall team defense has been excellent, as it should be because it is something that their head coach Tom Thibodeau preaches along with rebounding. It is the Knicks longest win streak of this young NBA season but it is a good sign that they are winning meaningful basketball games against good teams in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Get our free mobile app

The Knicks are coming off of a win over Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings who are a very good and young basketball team. Their perimeter defense was really good forcing Huerter among others to struggle shooting the ball all night, especially from three. Something is clicking on defense for the Knicks on defense. Both as a team and in individual matchups they are defending at a very high level.

Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks Getty Images loading...

MJ and I were joined by our good friend Jonathan Macri earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. He is the Dean of Knicks Film Skool and agrees with us that the Knicks are playing their best basketball so far this season and it's because if their overall defense. Below is our full interview with him.

Jalen Brunson has been better than advertised this season as well. You certainly hope as a Knicks fan that the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday night's win isn't serious. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle have both been very good as well on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The Knicks will look to improve their win streak to five on Wednesday night at the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 on ESPN.

Ten NY Knicks' Players Who Got in Trouble with the Law, and Why Pro athletes are just like us in certain ways, including that every now and then, they get in trouble with the law. These former NY Knicks had this happen.