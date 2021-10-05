Why Did the CDC Reverse its 2021 Holiday Guidelines

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) released guidelines for celebrating the holidays this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then they took it down.

2021 holiday guidance was released from the CDC over the October 1 weekend. Three days later the guidelines that included using a window fan for extra circulation or celebrating with a walk-by greeting, were taken down. Why?

"The content is in the process of being updated by CDC to reflect current guidance ahead of this holiday season," CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said in a statement. "The page had a technical update on Friday but doesn’t reflect the CDC’s guidance ahead of this upcoming holiday season. CDC will share additional guidance soon."

The holiday guidelines included mask wearing for kids and adults, according to NPR.

In general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings, but in areas with high case numbers, people should consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor areas or in close contact with someone who isn't vaccinated.

Anyone older than 2 who is also not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in indoor public places.

Consider virtual celebrations or gatherings instead of in-person events.

Discuss expectations and behavior early, so everyone is working from the same ground rules about masks and other safety measures.

Maybe this year we can have more than 10 people at our home for the holidays. I will miss that Governor Cuomo window clings though.

The CDC does recommend avoiding any holiday travel until you're fully vaccinated.

People who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine or a vaccine authorized for emergency use by the World Health Organization can travel safely within the United States.

If you're fully vaccinated and want to travel during the holiday season, masks will still be required.

