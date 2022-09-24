Will Aaron Judge Break The Homerun Record This Weekend Vs Boston?

It is the story heading into the weekend locally, regionally, and nationally as Aaron Judge tries to tie and break Roger Maris' Yankees single season homerun record. Judge currently sits at 60 on Friday afternoon and needs just two homeruns with only 13 games left in the regular season. He is leading the American League in every offensive category possible and is the reason the Yankees are so good and competitive this season. This is great for the game of baseball to gain some much needed popularity with the NFL happening along with college football. It is awesome to see over 45,000 people standing and cheering hoping that Judge will do it. I think the part that makes this so great is that Judge is a great person and ambassador for the game too. He does everything the right way and is not linked to any PED's unlike some of the home run record leaders.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

MJ and I were joined by our good friend ESPN's Tim Kurkjian as we are every Friday right here on Big Board Sports. Tim certainly thinks this is one of the greatest seasons of all time by any player in MLB history. He also thinks Judge will get two homeruns this weekend against the Boston Red Sox and break the record at Yankee Stadium. Below is our full interview with Tim.

I really hope he breaks the record at home at Yankee Stadium and not on an Apple TV game either. It would only be fitting if both John Sterling and Michael Kay can call Aaron Judge's historic and record tying and breaking homerun. We shall see if history happens this weekend.

New York Yankees' Star Must Hurdle These Legends for Home Run Glory Aaron Judge is pursuing home run history for the New York Yankees, but he must hurdle some of baseball's biggest legends to get to the top of the leaderboard.