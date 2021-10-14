Will Josh Allen Be The New Logo of the NFL?

You may hear people refer to Tom Brady as “the G.O.A.T.” of the NFL, but even if that is true, it doesn’t necessarily mean his silhouette should serve as the NFL logo. After all, Michael Jordan is known as the NBA’s “G.O.A.T.,” but that guy dribbling the basketball is not MJ, but rather Jerry West, who was a guard for the Los Angeles Lakers.

So would it really be that extreme to make Josh Allen’s silhouette of his epic hurdle over L’Jarius Sneed the new NFL logo?

Apparently not.

After the official account of the NFL changed their cover photo to a still shot of Josh Allen’s jump, people thought this might be a sign that we may see a change to the NFL logo.

Maybe they are not wrong to think that.

Will Josh Allen Be The New Logo For The NFL? After noticing the change to the NFLtwitter page, Bills Mafia jumped on Facebook to talk through the possibility of Josh Allen’s iconic jump becoming the new logo for the sport.

Unfortunately, there has been no confirmation that Josh Allen will become the new face to represent all of the NFL; however, we do know for sure that the thought has crossed the minds of many -- especially those who call themselves “Bills Mafia.”

There may not be a new logo today, but we’ll check back in after the Bills finish this season.

