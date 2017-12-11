Winter Storm Looming For Utica-Rome-Herkimer
Several inches of snow appear to be on tap for Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon in Oneida and Madison counties. The watch is in place through Tuesday night in Herkimer County.
The storm could bring six to twelve inches of accumulation across the Mohawk Valley with reduced visibility and white out conditions possible, according to the NWS.
