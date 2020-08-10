Woman Being Towed On Tube Injured In Boating Accident

A woman sustained minor injuries as a result of a boating accident on Delta Lake.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the Marine Patrol Unit was called to the lake on Sunday just before 8 p.m.

Officials say an investigation revealed Jonathan Rodriguez of Utica was operating his 1987 Bayliner when he entered a hazardous area and ran aground.

Deputies say at the time of the accident Rodriguez was towing a female on a tube when they ran aground and she sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Rodriguez was consequently ticketed for violation of the navigation law and will answer the charge at a later date.