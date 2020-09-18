Woman Charged With Threatening To Kill CNY Congressman

A Baldwinsville woman has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill 24th District Congressman John Katko.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office 48-year old Bethann Marie Wallace allegedly called Katko’s Washington, D.C. Office in July and left a voice mail that included a threat to kill the Congressman.

Katko’s office reported the voicemail to the United States Capitol Police, Threat Assessment Section, which began an investigation in coordination with the FBI.

Officials say the telephone number the call originated from was traced back to Wallace.

Wallace is charged with interstate communication of a threat.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Wallace made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Therese Wiley Dancks, and is being held pending a detention hearing next week.

