NYC Man Living in Utica Going to Prison on Gun and Drug Charges
It's not enough that local police are dealing with local criminals, but they are also dealing with criminal transplants. A man who resides in New York City and was staying in Utica has been arrested, charged and now convicted on gun and drug charges.
Officials with the United States Attorney's Office in the Northern District of New York announced the conviction of 44-year-old Rasheed Mingues pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and weapon charges.
The Northern District of New York's office states, his guilty plea came with the admission that during the time between April and October of 2022 he sold over 100 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of the very deadly drug fentanyl. Furthermore in the month of December 2022 Mingues admitted he was in possession of 700 grams of both fentanyl, 700 grams of meth and over 100 grams of cocaine. His admission included an intent to sell those drugs. He was also in possession of an illegal handgun. He was not permitted to have one due to a prior felony conviction.
These are very serious charges and he has not yet been sentence. Officials say that his sentencing is scheduled to take place on August 23rd, 2024. He is facing some very heavy consequences. There is a minimum 10 year prison sentence with a maximum of life in prison. He is also facing a possible monetary fine of up to $10,000,000.
This case has been investigated by several law enforcement agencies including the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), New York State Police, Utica Police and several others.
The community should be grateful that this dangerous criminal is off the streets and the drugs he was selling have been eliminated from the streets as well.
