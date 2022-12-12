Oneida County's District Attorney says the case of a woman who died after being found lying severely injured on a Chadwicks street, is being investigated as a homicide.

"I'm not saying it's a homicide," said DA Scott McNamara. "But it's being investigated as a homicide. What that means is we're treating it as we don't know what caused her death and we're looking into it," he told WIBX's First News with Keeler. McNamara added that there were some "unique things that happened during and then after she was found in the road, that make us look into this case."

Over the weekend, New Hartford Police reported that 30-year-old Martha Staring of Sauquoit, died as a result of the injuries sustained during an incident that occurred on November 30th. Police say a motorist reported seeing a severely injured woman lying in the road on Elm Street in the vicinity of Brooks Lane in the Town of New Hartford, at about 10PM. Police say Staring, who was unidentified at the time, was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where she was described as being in very serious condition and admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

While McNamara was unable to offer complete details, he did say that upon investigation, it was learned that Staring was with a male, believed to be her boyfriend or husband, "at the hockey game" on November 30th "and then she was found in the road," he said. "I wouldn't say he's a suspect, but we're looking at how she ended up in the road." McNamara added that his investigators are trying to determine the route the couple took from the Aud in a truck, traveling to the area where she was found in the road.

McNamara said his office is encouraging anyone in the area of Elm Street or along the route from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, to Chadwick's to report anything suspicious they might have seen, and to check any security cameras that might show something of interest.

"We're trying to determine where did her injuries take place and did they take place from falling out of a truck, whether she jumped, whether she was pushed, or if she was injured someplace else and then left there," McNamara said. He added that since she has now passed away, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death, and if there are any clues as to how she sustained her injuries.

McNamara said his office had been told that Staring's injuries were very, very severe and it would have been a miracle for her to survive. He said the autopsy will hopefully show whether her injuries were consistent with her head hitting the ground, or with being hit by something, along with other possible clues.

So far, the male who was with Staring at the hockey game on the night of the incident has not yet been identified by authorities.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The New Hartford Police Criminal Investigation Division at 315-724-7111.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

McNamara Interview on Martha Staring Part 1:

McNamara Interview on Martha Staring Part 2:

