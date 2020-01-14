Woman Shot At Vigil For Homicide Victim Quaheim Holland

A woman was shot Monday evening during a vigil for homicide victim Quaheim Holland.

Utica Police say units were dispatched to the 300 block of Rutger Street just before 7 p.m. for a report of ‘shots fired.’

When officers arrived on scene they located several shell casings and processed the scene, but no victims were located at that time.

Police say later that night they received a call from a local hospital telling them a woman had arrived with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police that she was attending the vigil when she heard the gunshots ring out and that’s when she was struck in the hand.

Police don’t believe there were any other victims and they are working with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident.