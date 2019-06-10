Woman Undergoes Surgery After Her And One Other Shot In Utica

Utica Police are investigating another shooting that happened in the city.

According to UPD Lt. Bryan Coromato, the shooting happened at approximately 6:40 Sunday night on the 600 block of Wiley Street.

As a result of the shooting, two people were injured including one male and one female.

The woman underwent surgery and will recover and both will survive.

Police have little details at this time and are asking the public to offer any information they may have on this case.