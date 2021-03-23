Have you been stuck inside like the rest of us and have been cleaning and organizing every space in your house? Well, you're in luck, The World's Largest Yard Sale is back in action this summer at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds in Frankfort, NY.

The yard sale will run from 8AM - 3PM on Saturday, June 12. Registration is open to purchase your booth so, if you have stuff to sell, items that no longer bring you joy (if you watched Netflix during quarantine and stumbled across Marie Kondo, you know what I mean) and want cash on the spot, the yard sale is for you. This event is also open to vendors that sell arts and crafts, soaps, and other items.

Toys your kids no longer use, home décor, furniture, clothes, jewelry, antiques and collectibles are all items you can pack up and bring to sell. There is no limit and how much you want to sell or bring, because you keep all the money you make.

This event will follow COVID-19 guidelines including, face masks to be worn and social distancing in place.

Happy shopping! The World’s Largest Yard Sale is presented by The Potting Shed Antiques.