New York State Senator Joe Griffo has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Griffo made the announcement Monday afternoon on his Twitter account.

While numbers have been holding steady in Oneida County, there is no question the virus is still out there and posing a threat to public health. While more and more vaccine doses are being given every day, people are still testing positive and that now includes the Senator.

Griffo said on his Twitter,

While I have routinely tested throughout the pandemic due to the nature of my public position and duties, a PCR COVID-19 test that I took over the weekend has come back positive.

He went on to continue the thread letting constituents know that he is currently not experiencing any symptoms. One of the surprising elements to Griffo's situation was the fact that he has already received one dose of an unspecified COVID-19 vaccine.

As a result of his positive test Griffo says he will follow the required 10 day isolation protocol and will continue his duties remotely. He and his staff will still be available to help constituents with any issues they may be experiencing and his legislative duties will continue remotely as well.

Griffo, like several other health officials, continues to urge people to stay safe and take all necessary precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Wash those hands, wear that mask and keep your distance. Hopefully with the continuation of the vaccine rollout and the emergence of nicer weather we can start to see and end to this terrible Pandemic.