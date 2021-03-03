Did you know that the world's smallest guitar was created right here in Upstate New York? It was designed in Ithaca at Cornell University.

According to Cornell, the guitar was carved out of crystalline silicon. It's no larger than a single cell. Now this guitar was released to the world back in 1997, and at the time showed off the cutting edge technology of nano science.

The "nanoguitar" was made for fun and science. The guitar has six strings, each string about 50 nanometers wide, the width of about 100 atoms. Does it actually play music?

If plucked — by an atomic force microscope, for example — the strings would resonate, but at inaudible frequencies. The entire structure is about 10 micrometers long, about the size of a single cell."

The guitar is extremely sensitive to very small forces.

Get our free mobile app

World's Smallest Grand Piano

The world’s smallest grand piano, manufactured by Sega Toys, measures 9.8 inches in width, by 7 inches in height and 11 inches in depth. The best part, you can actually buy it.

Aptly called “Grand Pianist”, it is complete with a small speaker and features 88 keys, an SD port, and several pre-recorded songs—the keys actually move (spooky!) when each song is playing. Each key is 4 mm wide but, Japan Trend Shop reports, it works just as “a real piano” (we don’t know about that!), and promises to deliver a “natural sound” (based on what we heard, they did keep their promises indeed).

The sound is pretty funny to hear though: