Yankees Survive Wild Card, Top Twins 8-4

The New York Yankees are moving on to the American League Division Series after surviving a wild start to the MLB playoffs.

Didi Gregorious, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge all homered in a come-from-behind 8-4 win in the one game AL Wild Card playoff Tuesday night at Yankees Stadium.

It was ugly start for Luis Severino who lasted just one-third of a inning, allowing a leadoff homer to Brian Dozier then a two-run blast to Eddie Rosario just three batters latter. It didn't end there, as Eduardo Escobar followed with a single and Max Kepler a double.

American League Wild Card Game - Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) loading...

Manager Joe Girardi quickly pulled the 23-year-old Severino who is credited with the shortest postseason start in franchise history. His stat line read 1/3 of a inning and three earned runs allowed. Chad Green came on to strike out the next two batters and settle the collective stomach of Yankees fans.

In the bottom of the first, the Yankees flexed some muscle of their own.

Gregorious smacked a tying three-run homer in the first, and in the third, Gardner gave the pinstripes a 4-3 lead with a solo-homer down the right field line.

American League Wild Card Game - Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) loading...

With a 5-4 lead in the fourth, Judge made the Bronx faithful rise with a screaming liner that landed in the left field bleachers to build a 7-4 advantage.

The Yankees bullpen combined for 8 2/3 innings of one-run ball. David Robertson was credited with the win, and Aroldis Chapman closed the door in a non-save situation by striking out the side in the ninth.