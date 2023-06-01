$1 Bail For Man Accused of Sexting Minor
A Utica man continues to be held behind bars despite a meager one-dollar bail assessed for his most recent arrest.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Fabian Troutman for endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor charge, after they say he sent a sexually explicit text message to a child he knew was less than 17-years-old.
This followed a complaint made to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, officials said. Troutman was arraigned on the charge with bail set at $1, however, authorities say he continues to be held without bail due to a parole violation warrant.
An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.
Troutman is due to answer the endangering charge at a future date in Vernon Town Court. Under New York State law, a conviction for the misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child is punishable by up to one year in jail, probation, along with any associated fines, penalties or surcharges assessed by the court.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
