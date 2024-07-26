The number of people running red lights in New York has become a massive problem.

It's an unspoken rule in Central New York to look both ways first before going through a green light. Why is that? It's because too many motorists here have a nasty habit of speeding through red lights. Sometimes, multiple cars will blow through an intersection.

Why Are So Many New Yorkers Running Red Lights?

Although it's against the law, a part of me understands why people do it. There are several roads in Central New York (I am looking at you, Utica) dotted with out-of-sync lights, forcing traffic to move like an accordion.

Red Traffic Light lauraag loading...

Patience does wear thin after a while on these streets- especially if a light changes when there is no one else on the road.

Driving through a red is never worth the risk. While one could technically save themselves 30 seconds or so, the potential consequences far outweigh the benefits.

Read More: DUI Arrests and Fatal Crashes Skyrocketing in New York

Several crashes across Oneida, Madison, and Herkimer County have been caused by people refusing to tap the brakes. One such accident happened recently in Whitestown, which resulted in a head injury.

New York's Drivers Amongst Most Dangerous

It seems this problem isn't contained to just our neck of the woods, and is a statewide issue. New York has been named one of the most dangerous states for red lights.

@industrialphotograph @industrialphotograph loading...

A new study by personal injury law firm Bader Scott said New York is the third most dangerous state after finding a little under 19% of all fatal crashes in the state were caused by someone running through a red light.

In New York City alone, 29 people died in red light running crashes last year.

Even if no crash occurs, those found guilty of ignoring a red light or stop sign automatically get 3 points added to their license and face a fine up to $450 for a first-time infraction.

Get our free mobile app

Are These the 5 Most Infuriating Red Lights in Utica? Get ready to feel the pulse of frustration as we unveil Utica's most maddening red lights, according to your responses on Facebook. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Worst Towns For Traffic Tickets in New York State The top five worst towns in New York State for traffic tickets.