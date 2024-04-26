The Mohawk Valley Health System and Oneida County officials are working together to try and find an adequate reuse plan for the old St. Luke's Hospital Campus in New Hartford.

The building was left vacant following the completion of construction of the new downtown Wynn Hospital. While this was a huge step forward when it comes to progress for the health system, the void left by both the St. Elizabeth Campus and St. Luke's Campus has created a challenge of another kind.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente's office has announced the second of several Community Meetings on the topic of the old campus in an effort to gather thoughts and ideas on what an alternative plan would be. The event will be taking place on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024 at New York Mills School at 1 Marauder Boulevard in New York Mills from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The location of the building is very desirable and is in close proximity to Utica University. While that may have been an idea to have the college purchase the building, it does not appear that is a viable consideration at this time. The County Executive's office is also working with Mohawk Valley Edge on the reuse plan and a website has been established to share progress and developments. You can visit that website at https://www.reimaginestlukes.com/.

There is no doubt that there is a lot of investment being made in this area, but it is only a matter of time before more money and more industry starts to see the features and benefits of Upstate New York. The campus property alone is worth a look. Come out and make your voice and idea known.

