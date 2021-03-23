The latest COVID-19 data out Tuesday for Oneida and Herkimer counties includes one local death and a total of 50 new positive cases.

The death was of an Oneida County resident, now the 407th virus-related death since March of last year. Although COVID fatalities locally have seen a sharp decline, the county has reported four deaths in the last three days. There were also 44 new positive cases added, moving Oneida County's three-day new case average to 37.

While not a significant increase, the county's three-day average of cases has slowly inched higher since dipping to 24 on three weeks ago.

Hospitalizations among county residents and active cases are virtually unchanged for the last several days.

There are 20 residents hospitalized for treatment of their symptoms. Of those, 16 are at Mohawk Valley Health Systems and four out-of-county.

The active case total is 471.

Meanwhile, Herkimer County health officials added six new positive cases in Tuesday's update. There were no new deaths.

Herkimer County's active case total is 59, while the number of residents hospitalized with the virus is at six - both in line what the county has seen over the past couple of weeks.

