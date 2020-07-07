10 New COVID-19 Cases In Oneida County, No New Deaths

Oneida County is reporting 10 new positive COVID-19 cases to bring the total number to 1,685.

There were no new deaths and the number of fatalities remains at 98.

27 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County – 23 at Mohawk Valley Health System and four at Rome Memorial Hospital – while four are hospitalized outside the county.

17 of the patients hospitalized in Oneida County are nursing home residents receiving acute care.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of Noon on Tuesday:

238 active positive cases

1,349 positive cases have been resolved.

51,396 total negative results.

53,081 total tests have been conducted.

245 under mandatory quarantine

34 under precautionary quarantine

12,763 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There are two potential public exposures:

6/25/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Vescio’s Franklin Hotel

Address of exposure: 301 S. James St., Rome

Wore mask: Not while eating

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/9/20

6/27/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Stittville Fireman’s Field (Graduation Party)

Address of exposure: Rt. 365, Stittville

Wore mask: No

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/11/20

