10 Vinyl Records Worth $100 Or More For August 2024

Mighty John's Valentine's Day list of valuable records includes the Supremes, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, and even Motley Crue. The most valuable record on John's list is a love song everybody knows by Elvis that's worth some $16,000, but you'll need the picture sleeve to reach that value. The record alone is worth about $8,000.

(Year) (Label) … (Recording artist)… (Title)…(Near mint value) w/ps= with picture sleeve

1965 Gordy 45…Temptations… “My Girl” w/ps….$150.00 1970 ABC/Dunhill… Three Dog Night… “It Ain’t Easy”

(Band is nude on cover)….$200.00



The band's now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night”.

1965 Capitol 45… Beatles… “Help” w/ps…………………………………………………..$250.00



“Help” was the first Beatles song ever licensed for a US television commercial. Lincoln-Mercury paid $100,000.00 to put the song in a commercial.

1969 De-Lite LP… Kool & the Gang… “Kool & the Gang”…………………………..$300.00



They have an impressive list of top-ten hits, including “Jungle Boogie,” “Too Hot,” and their iconic song, “Celebration,” which reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 on February 7, 1981, and held that position for two weeks before Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" overtook it.

1961 Tamla LP… Marvelettes… “Please Mr. Postman”……………………………..$350.00



This was the first #1 hit for Motown Records. Marvin Gaye played drums on this song. He was 22 at the time and trying to break into the business.

1983 Epic LP… Michael Jackson… “Thriller” (picture disc)…………………………$400.00

1968 Deram LP…Ten Years After… “Ten Years After”……………………………….$400.00

Alvin Lee came up with the name, “Ten Years After,” in 1966 – in honor of Elvis Presley who’s legendary career took off 10 years before in 1956.

1975 Adam VIII… John Lennon… “Sings the Great Rock and Roll Hits”……..$600.00

This album was available only from a mail-in offer on TV. Lennon himself purchased a copy and was very upset that it took months to arrive.

1967 Reprise 45… Jimi Hendrix… “Hey Joe” w/ps……………………………………..$800.00



This was the last song sung at Woodstock in 1969. It was about a man on the run after shooting his girlfriend (Tuff to dance to)

1961 RCA 7inch 33…Elvis… “His Latest Flame” w/ps…………………….………$12,000.00

