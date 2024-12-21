Mighty John the Record Guy Offering Up a Free Holiday Gift

Mighty John the Record guy is one of the nation's foremost experts when it comes to vinyl records, doing interviews on radio stations around the world on a daily basis. As a record collector, he buys and sells vinyl and has an amazing memory when it comes to the value of more than a millions 45s and LPs.

John will give record appraisals for people at no-charge, you simply have to email him with your question and he'll get back with you. And here's a special: Now through Christmas Eve, John is offering the following gift for anyone who has a question via email.

"From now thru Christmas, any of your listeners who send me an email will receive my list of the values for every Beatles record and every Elvis record. Over 2,000 listings. No purchase necessary. Absolutely Free."

Here's his email address: mightyjohn1971@gmail.com

Holiday Records Worth A Lot of Money

Top 12 most valuable Christmas records!

W/PS = with picture sleeve

(Year of release) (Label). (Recording Artist) (Title)…………………....

(Near mint value)

1961 Atco 45- Bobby Darin- “O Come All Ye Faithful” w/ps……………………..$125.00

1963 Phillies LP- Crystals, Ronettes, etc- “A Christmas Gift For You”……..…$125.00

1965 Motown LP- Supremes- “Merry Christmas………………….$150.00

1974 Reprise EP- Jimi Hendrix- “Silent Night/ Little Drummer Boy”…………..$200.00

1962 Tamla LP- Smokey Robinson & Miracles- “Christmas w/ the Miracles.$200.00

1957 Decca 45- Bobby Helms- “Jingle Bell Rock” w/ps……..$225.00

1953 Columbia 45-Gayla Peevey- “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas”

w/ps….$250.00

1969 Motown LP… Supremes, Miracles, Stevie Wonder, Temptations

“Merry Christmas from Motown”…………$300.00

1971 Apple LP- The Beatles- “The Beatles Christmas Album”…………………….$500.00

1971 Apple 45- John Lennon- “Happy Christmas (promo)……………….$750.00

(Promo copy usually has NOT FOR SALE on the label and are records provide to radio stations)

1957 RCA 45- Elvis Presley- “Blue Christmas” (white label promo)……….…$3,000.00

1957 RCA LP- Elvis Presley- “Elvis Christmas Album (red vinyl)……………..$15,000.00

Be careful when buying old vinyl records as sometimes records are reissued and not the original copy that has the real value. A perfect example is the white label promo copy of the 1957 RCA 45 of Elvis' Blue Christmas. There are white promo copies of the record that were reissued during the years after the 1957 original release. These records are far less valuable than the $3,000 once might pay for the premiere copy.

