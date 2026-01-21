Thrift Shops Might Have These Vinyl Records Worth up to $2,500

Thrift Shops Might Have These Vinyl Records Worth up to $2,500

Mighty John Price Guide hard cover book. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM)

John Marshall, otherwise known as Mighty John The Record Guy, is one of America's top vinyl record appraisers and each month he delivers a list of popular records that are worth over $100, and could by chance turn up at your local thrift shop.

Marshall's effort kick-off 2026 includes a list of 14 records that if found, could deliver some real cash if you put the record up on the open market.
Marshall says there are a few very important things to consider. First, the values he gives are for records that are in excellent shape. Secondly, often times it's vitally important to have the original picture sleeve included with the record and sometimes, the sleeve is worth more than the record itself. It's also important to make sure the record is not a copy - which can often times be found on EBAY dubbed as the original, and whether or not the record was recorded in mono or stereo is also important sometimes.
Mighty John has a record guide available for sale on his website that can be delivered on a thumb drive that lists the current values of over one million records.
loading...

Here's January's list: 14 records worth over $100 to kick-off the new year.

YearLabelRecording ArtistTitleValue
1965Parrot LPTom JonesIt’s Not Unusual (cover: “Just Tom Jones”)$25.00
Cover variant affects value — this version is the “just Tom Jones” cover.

1965

Parrot LPTom JonesIt’s Not Unusual (cover: Tom Jones + band behind him)$100.00
Higher-value alternate cover: Tom Jones with a band behind him.

1978

Atlantic 45AC/DCWhole Lotta Rosie$125.00
1961RCAThe TokensThe Lion Sleeps Tonight (mono)$25.00
This song traces back to a 1939 recording in South Africa in the Zulu language as “Mbube.”

1961

RCAThe TokensThe Lion Sleeps Tonight (stereo)$125.00
Stereo pressing commands a premium vs. mono for this one.

1965

Capitol 45The Beach BoysBarbara Ann (w/ picture sleeve)$150.00
“w/ ps” = with picture sleeve (often the value booster).

1965

Tamla LPMarvin GayeHow Sweet It Is$200.00
Collector trivia often notes Marvin added an “e” to “Gay” — sometimes tied to admiration for Sam Cooke.

1968

Colgems LPThe MonkeesThe Birds, The Bees & the Monkees (stereo)$25.00
The album contains the #1 hit “Daydream Believer,” written by John Stewart (Kingston Trio).

1968

Colgems LPThe MonkeesThe Birds, The Bees & the Monkees (mono)$600.00
Mono pressing is the big-money version here.

1970

Decca 45The WhoYoung Man Blues (w/ picture sleeve)$700.00
Picture sleeve is a key driver on 45 values.

1957

Willie Nelson 45Willie NelsonNo Place For Me$750.00
Early/obscure singles can skyrocket—condition matters a lot on this tier.

1968

Savage LPThe BeatlesSavage Young Beatles (yellow cover)$125.00
Same title, different cover color = very different pricing.

1968

Savage LPThe BeatlesSavage Young Beatles (orange cover)$1,500.00
Orange cover is the heavy hitter on this one.

1966Warner Bros. 45David BowieCan’t Help Thinking About You$2,500.00
David Bowie’s birth name was David Robert Jones; he adopted “Bowie” to avoid confusion with Davy Jones of The Monkees.

The 25 Best Prog Rock Albums of the 2000s (Ranked)

The peak of 2000s progressive rock starts here!

Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

Rock's Most Hated Records

You many not break into Hulk-sized fits of anger while revisiting these records, but we advise a calming drink beforehand all the same.

Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

2026 Maine James Beard Award Semifinalists

The annual James Beard Awards recently announced their semifinalists. The awards that celebrate culinary excellence in America have included seven nominees from Maine this year.

His is a closer look at Maine's semifinalists.

Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka

 

Filed Under: Mighty John the Record Guy
Categories: Entertainment News, Morning Show, News, Utica-Rome News, Weird News, WIBX News

More From WIBX 950