Over $100 million in state funding awarded to the city of Utica will turn an old warehouse into apartments, and pay for the renovation of an existing complex - both on the city's East side.

The renovations will be done at Chancellor Apartments, an existing five story, 95-unit building at 417 Bleecker Street, less than a half-mile east of Genesee Street.

Old warehouse at Broad and Mohawk in Utica to become apartments. Old warehouse at Broad and Mohawk in Utica to become apartments. loading...

Also, the will turn the building stamped 'Broad St. Warehouse Corporation' at the corner of Broad and Mohawk streets into an apartment building with 74-units. Officials say the property will have 50 for seniors and 24 for 'youth in transition'.

The $101 million the city is getting is part of an $875 million package announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday through the New York State Homes and Community Renewal's Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program. The money is awarded through People First, formerly the Utica Municipal Housing Authority.

This building on Broad St. in Utica stamped 'Broad St. Warehouse Corporation' will get new life as a housing developement. This building on Broad St. in Utica stamped 'Broad St. Warehouse Corporation' will get new life as a housing developement. loading...

Vecino Group is behind the senior and supportive housing development on Broad Street.

The Mohawk St. side of this warehouse, soon to become housing for seniors and youth in transition. The Mohawk St. side of this warehouse, soon to become housing for seniors and youth in transition. loading...

Another Mohawk Valley housing development received state funding as well, as $25 million was awarded to a project to build 75-mixed income lofts in the city of Gloversville.