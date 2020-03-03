Development Announced For Mohawk Street In Utica

The City of Utica Zoning Board of Appeals has approved use and area variances for the redevelopment of vacant commercial property at 1035 Mohawk Street.

Westlake Development wants to put an Advanced Auto Parts store at the location.

The property was previously the site of a Rite Aid drug store and was most recently a Dollar General store.

The store is expected to employ 8 to 10 people.

Mayor Robert Palmieri said, “Every corner of our great City continues to attract interest from local, regional and national developers.This project revitalizes a key anchor property along the Mohawk Street corridor in east Utica. Neighborhood residents brought concerns about this property to my attention and, by working collaboratively with a reputable developer, we were able to address this eyesore on their behalf.”