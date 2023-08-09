Utica Man Charged After Mohawk Street Drug Bust

Utica police have made a drug bust following several complaints from neighbors about possibly drug activity at a location on Mohawk Street.

UPD's Special Investigations Unit were assisted by the Crime Prevention Unit and Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies in executive a search warrant at 706 Mohawk Street. Police say 54-year-old Heriberto Gonzalez of Utica was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, along with cash, scales, packaging material and cutting agents.

Heriberto Gonzalez, via Utica Police Department Heriberto Gonzalez, via Utica Police Department loading...

Gonzalez faces a half-dozen charges related to possession and alleged distribution of a controlled substance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

New Photos of the new Downtown Utica Wynn Hospital (February 2023) Just eight months before it's scheduled to open, MVHS officials took WIBX's Bill Keeler and Jeff Monaski, along with Photo Journalist Nancy L. Ford through the new Wynn Hospital in Utica. The new downtown hospital is expected to open in November.

Stay At This Stunning Affordable Airbnb In Utica New York Looking for a stunning place to stay right here in Utica New York? You'll love this Airbnb listing, and you'll love the price.

