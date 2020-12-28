11 People Displaced Sunday Following Morris Street Fire In Utica

The Utica Fire Department is still investigating a fire that displaced 11 people on Sunday.

The Utica Fire Department Facebook page shows crews were called to an address on Morris Street at approximately 12:12 p.m. for what appeared to be a second floor fire.

As a result of the blaze volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapters of the American Red Cross came to the aid of those impacted by the fire.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to seven adults and four children. The volunteers also provided comfort kits which include personal care items. The Red Cross will continue to be available in the coming days to help navigate the road to recovery.

The Red Cross encourages following a number of simple safety guidelines to prevent home fires.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.

Test smoke alarms every month. If they’re not working, change the batteries.

Talk with all family members about a fire escape plan and practice the plan twice a year.

If a fire occurs in your home, GET OUT, STAY OUT and CALL FOR HELP. Never go back inside for anything or anyone.

In order for the Red Cross to continue their mission, they are always in need of public support. The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central & Northern New York. Please visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.

If you would like to be one of those who volunteers to assist those impacted by disaster, you can visit redcross.org/volunteer.