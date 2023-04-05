Utica Police and Fire Hockey Game This Saturday

Utica Police and Fire Hockey Game This Saturday

A faceoff is coming this weekend between Utica Police Officers and Utica Firefighters.

They'll meet on the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday afternoon in a charity hockey game to benefit the Save of the Day Foundation.

Utica Fire vs. Utica Police 2023 Hockey Game flyer
The foundation was launched by Rob Esche and raises money to enhance the lives of children and families throughout the Mohawk Valley by providing grants and support to a variety of local organizations. Game time is set for 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free but officials say a donation to the Save of the Day Foundation is appreciated.

2023 First Responders Cup, courtesy of City of Utica, NY Police Department on Facebook
The UPD vs. UFD hockey game comes on the heels of another sporting event featuring local law enforcement. The annual First Responders Cup soccer tournament, also held at the Adirondack Bank Center. Teams comprised of members of Utica Police, New York State Police, Oneida County Sheriff's Office, and the Utica and Rome Fire Departments competed on April 1.

First Responders Cup 2023, CANVA
UPD played NYSP to a 1-1 regulation tie in the championship game with the State Police claiming a 4-3 victory on penalty kicks. Photos courtesy of City of Utica, NY Police Department on Facebook.

2023 First Responders Cup, courtesy of City of Utica, NY Police Department on Facebook
2023 First Responders Cup, courtesy of City of Utica, NY Police Department on Facebook
