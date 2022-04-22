What Did This Local Man Do To Possibly Earn 110 Years In Prison?

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Federal authorities say 42 year-old Jeremie Hoyt of Davenport has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. Hoyt admitted in court that he made and distributed a video of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Hoyt remains locked up and is facing at least 15 years to 110 years in prison.

66 year-old Clayton A. Monroe of Hartwick was arrested by Otsego County deputies and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. The most serious charges include burglary, grand larceny and assault. Monroe is alleged to have broken into several businesses during March and April. He was locked up in the Otsego County jail on $250 cash bail and $500 bond.

State troopers arrested 45 year-old Antonio Lopez for allegedly stabbing a man during a dispute in Carlisle. Lopez was charged with felony assault. The victim was treated at Cobleskill Regional Hospital.

Christina Daggett, 36, of Central Square, NY, was arrested by Delaware County deputies and charged with drug possession and driving with a revoked license. Daggett is alleged to have been in possession of hydrocodone. She must answer the charges in Town of Colchester Court.

Delaware County deputies arrested 37 year-old Terri Ann Connolly of Walton on multiple charges including driving without a license, driving an unregistered, uninsured and uninspected motor vehicle. Connolly is scheduled to answer charges in Town of Walton Court.

18 year-old Mikaela Duran was arrested by Delaware County deputies and charged with drunk driving, underage drinking and several minor traffic infractions. Duran, who lives in Brooklyn, is scheduled to appear in Town of Delhi Court.

10 Most Dangerous Cities in New York, 3 in CNY 3 of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the Empire State are in Central New York.

New York Mob Boss John Gotti's Abandoned Mansion with Secret Room Discovered! WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

NY mob boss John Gotti's mansion sits abandoned in Old Westbury with many possessions still inside. The Gotti compound boasts a main house, a pool/guest house, a garage, a horse stable with an unfinished in-law apartment, an overgrown basketball court, and a triple-level hot tub/pool/swim-up bar. This was the mansion that Gotti's daughter Victoria called home with her 3 sons John, Carmine, and Frank. They filmed the reality show "Growing Up Gotti" here for 3 seasons in 2004 and 2005. After the feds raided the mansion in 2016, it has laid dormant with a lot of possessions left behind. What trespassers found was something no one expected. A hidden room behind a built-in bookshelf. Check it out!

Mask Confusion: Where You Now Do & Don't Need A Mask in New York

Abandoned Pilgrim State Psychiatric Hospital Also known as the 'Lobotomy Hospital' in Brentwood, NY