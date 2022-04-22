What Did This Local Man Do To Possibly Earn 110 Years In Prison?
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Federal authorities say 42 year-old Jeremie Hoyt of Davenport has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. Hoyt admitted in court that he made and distributed a video of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Hoyt remains locked up and is facing at least 15 years to 110 years in prison.
66 year-old Clayton A. Monroe of Hartwick was arrested by Otsego County deputies and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. The most serious charges include burglary, grand larceny and assault. Monroe is alleged to have broken into several businesses during March and April. He was locked up in the Otsego County jail on $250 cash bail and $500 bond.
State troopers arrested 45 year-old Antonio Lopez for allegedly stabbing a man during a dispute in Carlisle. Lopez was charged with felony assault. The victim was treated at Cobleskill Regional Hospital.
Christina Daggett, 36, of Central Square, NY, was arrested by Delaware County deputies and charged with drug possession and driving with a revoked license. Daggett is alleged to have been in possession of hydrocodone. She must answer the charges in Town of Colchester Court.
Delaware County deputies arrested 37 year-old Terri Ann Connolly of Walton on multiple charges including driving without a license, driving an unregistered, uninsured and uninspected motor vehicle. Connolly is scheduled to answer charges in Town of Walton Court.
18 year-old Mikaela Duran was arrested by Delaware County deputies and charged with drunk driving, underage drinking and several minor traffic infractions. Duran, who lives in Brooklyn, is scheduled to appear in Town of Delhi Court.