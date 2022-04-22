[WATCH] Rescued Pig in NY Touches Grass for First Time in 5 Years

An animal sanctuary in Parksville, New York recently posted an extremely touching video of a rescued pig encountering grass for the first time in 5 years.

Sullivan the pig had been kept in a "dark, cold garage" for 5 years, according to the post.

"This is the first time he's touching the grass, smelling fresh air, having the sun on his face. This is huge... this is legit the first time he's ever touched ground that was not a garage. It's amazing. It's an awesome moment."

Arthur's Acres Animal Sanctuary in Parksville, New York specializes in pig rescue. A majority of their animals comes from people purchasing what they think to be "teacup" or "micro" pigs. Those people often receive a rude awakening when they see their pig growing to sizes they're unprepared to deal with.

Arthur's Acres says that micro and teacup pigs are a myth, and people should not be suckered into false promises from breeders who say the animals will remain small. This is what happened to poor Sullivan, who came to the sanctuary at over 400 pounds.

In other Facebook posts from Arthur's Acres, Sullivan can be seen getting his overgrown tusks cut back and getting some long overdue exercise.

Arthur's Acres Animal Sanctuary via Facebook Arthur's Acres Animal Sanctuary via Facebook loading...

Sullivan is indeed a big boy, and has noticeable mobility issues in the Facebook video. But the Sanctuary has worked with Sullivan to lose some extra pig pounds so that he can live out the rest of his life happy and healthy.

For more information on Arthur's Acres Animal Sanctuary, and to help their mission through a monetary donation, visit their website at this link.

Over 20 Animals Rescued From 'Deplorable Conditions' in Oneida County Home After Owner Dies Over 20 animals living in deplorable conditions were rescued by the Anita Stevens-Swan Humane Society after the owner died. Now they need a new home.

Here's 7 Animals You Didn't Know Were Endangered At The Utica Zoo Who knew these vulnerable and endangered animals could be only found close to home at the Utica Zoo?