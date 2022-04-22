Empire Recycling and Sculpture Space are once again teaming up for an Earth Day tradition.

Following a two-year hiatus, Empire Recycling is donating material to area resident artists at Sculpture Space..

The artists were at Empire’s corporate office and main yard complex today to gather the salvaged scrap materials they will use to create their upcoming sculptures.

In the past, artists have made stunning pieces from discarded aluminum, steel and copper and out of interesting objects like trumpets, chains and tubing.

“We have partnered with and supported Sculpture Space for close to 50 years and this is one of our signature efforts together. They take scrap from our yard – discarded objects we get in every day – and make stunning pieces of artwork. The very nature of our business is recycling and reuse and these artists represent a new dimension for us,” said Steven Kowalsky, president of Empire Recycling.

The Earth Day Collection 2022 will be on display at this year’s CHAIRity Art Auction this fall at Sculpture Space.

The pieces will be auctioned off to go home with the highest bidders and will benefit artists’ programs at Sculpture Space.

Sculpture Space Artists Celebrate Earth Day 2022 To Mark Earth Day 2022, Artists From Sculpture Space In Utica Collected Material From Empire Recycling To Be Used To Create Sculptures

Sculpture Space is a local organization located on Gates Street In Utica. It provides residency programs to artists from around the world.

The first Earth Day was held in 1970, with Earth Day going global in 1980.

Each year on April 22, more than a billion people celebrate Earth Day to protect the planet from things like pollution and deforestation.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.

A Look Inside The New Popeyes New Hartford Location Popeyes in New Hartford is celebrating their grand opening on April 30. Keep in mind, construction is still going on, but here's a quick look inside so you can see what to expect.