13 Famous Homes You Probably Have Never Been To (And Should)

So much of Upstate New York's glorious history can be told by visiting the famous homes in the region.

History is writ large across the Upstate New York region. And there is no better way to explore that history than to take a tour of a famous home, or one that is decidedly "off the grid."

Here is a list of 13 great homes, many of them perhaps you have never heard of or visited. They are great. Some are mansions, some are museums, one is attached to a lighthouse, one is a cabin on a mountaintop, and one is actually the oldest home in Upstate New York.

These houses cover the whole range of Upstate's area, from the Hudson Valley through Central New York, the Finger Lakes and on out to Buffalo. They all have great stories to tell.

13 Famous Upstate NY Homes You've Probably Never Heard Of Here is an eclectic collection of 13 homes that have wonderful back stories to them. Several are grand mansions, several are museums, one is basically a cabin, and one is attached to a lighthouse. Take a look at these "unknown homes of Upstate New York." And the best thing is that...they are all open to the public for tours!