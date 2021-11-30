Barbados Bids Farewell to British Monarchy, Becomes Republic

By DÁNICA COTO, The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Barbados has stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II as it shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history.

Several leaders, dignitaries and artists, including Prince Charles, attended a ceremony that began late Monday and stretched into Tuesday in a popular square where the statue of a well-known British lord was removed last year amid a worldwide push to erase symbols of oppression.

The drive to become a republic began more than two decades ago and culminated with the island's Parliament electing its first ever president last month in a two-thirds majority vote.

Barbados Presidential Inauguration Ceremony Barbados Presidential Inauguration Ceremony as that Country Becomes a Republic

Private Island For Rent In The 1,000 Islands

Fort Montgomery Island

Rat Island New York The smallest island in New York City is Rat Island but the origin of the name has nothing to do with rodents.