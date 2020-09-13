13 New COVID Cases in Oneida County, Several Potential Exposures

There were several potential exposures of COVID-19 in Oneida County over the weekend, and 13 new positive cases were reported. As a result, there are now 93 active cases of the coronavirus in the county and only four hospitalizations. One of the new cases is a nursing home resident, according to the county.

The cases as of 12 noon on Sunday:

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 122 total.

4 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS).

2,122 positive cases have been resolved.

125,086 total negative results.

127,423 total tests have been conducted.

93 in mandatory isolation.

675 in mandatory quarantine.

There were also several possible public exposures as determined by the health department's contact tracing program.

Potential Public Exposures

9/4/20

Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: The Chowder House

Address of exposure: 57 Burrstone Road, New York Mills

Wore mask: Yes, while picking up take out.

Symptom monitoring period: through 9/19/20

9/11/20

Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: The Chowder House

Address of exposure: 57 Burrstone Road, New York Mills

Wore mask: Yes, except while eating an appetizer at bar while waiting for take out.

Symptom monitoring period: through 9/26/20

9/3/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Peter’s Cornucopia

Address of exposure: New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/17/20

9/3/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Florentine Pastry Shop

Address of exposure: 667 Bleecker St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/17/20

9/4/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Florentine Pastry Shop

Address of exposure: 667 Bleecker St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/18/20

9/6/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Best Buy

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

9/6/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

9/7/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/21/20

9/8/20

Time of exposure: 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Bennu Café

Address of exposure: Whitestown Center, Whitesboro

Wore mask: Wore mask inside, ate outside

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20

9/8/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Beauty Nails

Address of exposure: 8411 Seneca Turnpike Suite #4, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20

9/8/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Kinney Drugs

Address of exposure: 12 Franklin Ave., Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20

9/9/20

Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens

Address of exposure: 49 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/23/20

9/10/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/24/20

9/10/20

Time of exposure: 5:10 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar Tree

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/24/20