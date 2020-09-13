13 New COVID Cases in Oneida County, Several Potential Exposures
There were several potential exposures of COVID-19 in Oneida County over the weekend, and 13 new positive cases were reported. As a result, there are now 93 active cases of the coronavirus in the county and only four hospitalizations. One of the new cases is a nursing home resident, according to the county.
The cases as of 12 noon on Sunday:
- No new COVID-19-related deaths, 122 total.
- 4 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS).
- 2,122 positive cases have been resolved.
- 125,086 total negative results.
- 127,423 total tests have been conducted.
- 93 in mandatory isolation.
- 675 in mandatory quarantine.
There were also several possible public exposures as determined by the health department's contact tracing program.
Potential Public Exposures
9/4/20
Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: The Chowder House
Address of exposure: 57 Burrstone Road, New York Mills
Wore mask: Yes, while picking up take out.
Symptom monitoring period: through 9/19/20
9/11/20
Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: The Chowder House
Address of exposure: 57 Burrstone Road, New York Mills
Wore mask: Yes, except while eating an appetizer at bar while waiting for take out.
Symptom monitoring period: through 9/26/20
9/3/20
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Peter’s Cornucopia
Address of exposure: New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/17/20
9/3/20
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift)
Place of exposure: Florentine Pastry Shop
Address of exposure: 667 Bleecker St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/17/20
9/4/20
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift)
Place of exposure: Florentine Pastry Shop
Address of exposure: 667 Bleecker St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/18/20
9/6/20
Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Place of exposure: Best Buy
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20
9/6/20
Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20
9/7/20
Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/21/20
9/8/20
Time of exposure: 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Bennu Café
Address of exposure: Whitestown Center, Whitesboro
Wore mask: Wore mask inside, ate outside
Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20
9/8/20
Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Place of exposure: Beauty Nails
Address of exposure: 8411 Seneca Turnpike Suite #4, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20
9/8/20
Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Kinney Drugs
Address of exposure: 12 Franklin Ave., Clinton
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20
9/9/20
Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Place of exposure: Walgreens
Address of exposure: 49 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/23/20
9/10/20
Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Dollar General
Address of exposure: New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/24/20
9/10/20
Time of exposure: 5:10 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Dollar Tree
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/24/20