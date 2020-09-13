13 New COVID Cases in Oneida County, Several Potential Exposures

(Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

There were several potential exposures of COVID-19 in Oneida County over the weekend, and 13 new positive cases were reported.  As a result, there are now 93 active cases of the coronavirus in the county and only four hospitalizations. One of the new cases is a nursing home resident, according to the county.

The cases as of 12 noon on Sunday:

  • No new COVID-19-related deaths, 122 total.
  • 4 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS).
  • 2,122 positive cases have been resolved.
  • 125,086 total negative results.
  • 127,423 total tests have been conducted.
  • 93 in mandatory isolation.
  • 675 in mandatory quarantine.

There were also several possible public exposures as determined by the health department's contact tracing program.

Potential Public Exposures

9/4/20

Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: The Chowder House

Address of exposure: 57 Burrstone Road, New York Mills

Wore mask:   Yes, while picking up take out.

Symptom monitoring period:  through 9/19/20

9/11/20       

Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: The Chowder House

Address of exposure:  57 Burrstone Road, New York Mills

Wore mask: Yes, except while eating an appetizer at bar while waiting for take out.

Symptom monitoring period: through 9/26/20

9/3/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Peter’s Cornucopia

Address of exposure: New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/17/20

9/3/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Florentine Pastry Shop

Address of exposure: 667 Bleecker St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/17/20

9/4/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Florentine Pastry Shop

Address of exposure: 667 Bleecker St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/18/20

9/6/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Best Buy

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

9/6/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

9/7/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/21/20

9/8/20

Time of exposure: 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Bennu Café

Address of exposure: Whitestown Center, Whitesboro

Wore mask: Wore mask inside, ate outside

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20

9/8/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Beauty Nails

Address of exposure: 8411 Seneca Turnpike Suite #4, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20

9/8/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Kinney Drugs

Address of exposure: 12 Franklin Ave., Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/22/20

9/9/20

Time of exposure: 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens

Address of exposure: 49 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/23/20

9/10/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/24/20

9/10/20

Time of exposure: 5:10 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar Tree

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/24/20

 

Filed Under: corona virus, Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top