New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law this week that now legalizes adult, recreational-use marijuana in the state.

While New York follows several states that already passed legalized recreational marijuana use laws, each state's law outlines different rules and regulations when it comes to weed use.

Here are 13 things you should know about the marijuana legalization bill passed by New York State, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act: