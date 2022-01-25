Upstate has seen many entertainers come from our region. Poets, singers, actors, comics, and show-people of all stripes.

Here is an interesting list of 13 entertainers who found great success on the Billboard music charts over the years.

And what a wide range of genres: pop, jazz, funk, folk, country, instrumentals, and more.

Each of these artists landed on the Billboard music charts, many of them several times. It is an amazing list of native Upstaters who struck major gold in the music industry.

