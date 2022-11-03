LIVE NOW: Shania Twain Syracuse Presale Tickets

Shania Twain is back with her brand new "Queen of Me Tour," and it's coming to Syracuse on July 8th at the Lakeview Amphitheater. Tickets don't go public until Tomorrow at 10 AM, but you can get presale tickets now. You can access her presale tickets right now by going to her website and using code: SUMMER. From there, you can secure your tickets early and make sure you're right in the center of the action.

The concert will be following the release of her Queen of Me album releasing February 3rd. She has already released singles "Waking up Dreaming," "Not Just A Girl," and most recently, "Last Day of Summer" on her upcoming album.

This will be Shania Twain's first tour in 5 years since the conclusion of her "Now Tour" back in 2018 and her 5th headlining tour. Shania was last live earlier this year for the conclusion of her "Let's Go!" Las Vegas concert residency. This Tour also comes following her recent Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl," a musical documentary of her life and her rise to stardom in the country music industry.

Shania Twain is known for her hits such as "You're Still the One," Man! I Feel Like a Woman," and "That Don't Impress Me Much." With over 100 million records sold she is the best-selling female artist in country music of all time and one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. Her success has earned her the title of the "Queen of Country Pop."

