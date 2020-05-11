14 More Positive, 1 New Death as Oneida County Prepares to Reopen

The total number of lab confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oneida County stands at 660 after the county's daily briefing on Monday.

County Executive Anthony Picente announced 14 new cases since Sunday. Sadly, another county resident has died from coronavirus, Picente said, bringing the COVID-19 fatalities to-date to 23.

Oneida County Numbers as of Monday Afternoon

Total cases - 660

Deaths - 23

Active positive cases - 330

Resolved/recovered from infection - 307

Currently hospitalized - 27 (23 in Oneida Co hospitals, 4 outside the county

New Possible Public Exposures involving Oneida County residents (some incidents occurred outside county):

On May 4 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at Bald Mountain in Herkimer County between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. While this person was not wearing a mask, the risk to the public is low since it was outdoors. Anyone who was at this location during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 18 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

On May 7, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Walmart located at 4765 Commercial Drive in New Hartford between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 21 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

On May 8, 2020 an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Walmart located at 5815 Rome-Taberg Road in Rome between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 22 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

On May 8, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Price Chopper located at 1790 Black River Blvd. in Rome between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 22 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

On May 8, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Cliff’s Local Market located at 2007 N. James St. in Rome between 12 p.m. and 12:15 p.m. Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 22 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

Picente spoke extensively about the Mohawk Valley Region's phase one reopening during Monday's briefing,and for a few reasons told the public not to expect a 'grand reopening' this Friday.

