17 News Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths In Oneida County

Heading into the holiday weekend, Oneida County is reporting 17 new positive coronavirus cases, but no new fatalities.

County Executive Anthony Picente says that bring the total number of cases to 836, while the number of deaths remain at 37.

For what is expected to be a continue stretch of gorgeous weather for much of the Memorial Day weekend, the county executive urged common sense and reminded the public they should still wear masks in public, and certainly when social distancing cannot be observed.

A further breakdown of current coronavirus numbers in the county as of Friday are as follows:

35 Oneida County residents hospitalized with the virus - 32 in county, 3 outside county

343 active positive cases

a total of 456 positive cases have been resolved

6,948 total tests conducted to date

85 results pending as of Friday afternoon

County Public Health Director Phyllis Ellis pointed to the county's website, ocgov.net, for proper instruction on mask wearing.

Picente said he remains optimistic the region will be able to move into Phase 2 of reopening one week from today. ''The days are long but the weeks go by quickly,'' he said. And he thanked county for all its effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

New possible publice exposure incidents announced on Friday:

5/16/20 Time of exposure: 8:05-8:20 am Place of exposure: Café Caruso Address of exposure: 707 Bleecker St., Utica Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/30/20 Time of exposure: 8:40-9:00 am Place of exposure: Dollar General Address of exposure: 5354 State Rt. 233, Westmoreland Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/30/20 Time of exposure: 9:00-9:45am Place of exposure: Northstar Orchard Address of exposure: 4741 Rt. 233, Westmoreland Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/30/20 Time of exposure: 10:00-11:00am Place of exposure: Price Chopper New Hartford Address of exposure: 4535 Commercial Dr., New Hartford Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/30/20 5/17/20 Place of exposure: Walmart - Rome Address of exposure: 5815 Taberg Rd., Rome Business phone number: 315-338-7900 Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 5/31/20

