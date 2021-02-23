18 New UK Coronavirus Strains Are Found In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo says 18 new cases of the UK coronavirus variant have been identified in New York.

Cuomo says there are 154 known cases of the UK variant in the state, while two cases of the South African variant have been found in Nassau County.

The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate in 4.2 percent.

The Mohawk Valley Region’s positivity rate was under two-percent on Monday at 1.96 percent.

Total hospitalizations are at 5,977 and there were 86 COVID deaths in New York yesterday.

"The decline in our hospitalization and infection rates is all thanks to the dedication New Yorkers have time and again shown to defeating this invisible enemy," Cuomo said. "The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and brighter each day, but we're not there yet. I encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant until the war is won: Wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands."