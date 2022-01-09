19 Dead, Including 9 Children, in NYC Apartment Fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Nineteen people, including 9 children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City, in what the city's fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory.

Photo Credit: Scott Heins, Getty Images

A fire official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death toll Sunday to The Associated Press, while a city official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the number of children dead.

Dozens of people were injured in the Bronx fire, and at least 32 people were hospitalized.

Photo Credit: Scott Heins, Getty Images

According to the FDNY, approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene Sunday at the Twin Park apartments.

Fatal Fire in New York City's Bronx Borough on January 9, 2022 Fatal Fire in New York City's Bronx Borough on January 9, 2022

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness in 2021 to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels in 2021 that'll restore your faith in humanity.

Wildfire in Louisville, Colorado December 2021 Officials estimate that 991 homes were destroyed, lost in wildfires that burned the Centennial Heights neighborhood in Louisville, Colorado on December 30, 2021.

Although most people escaped, some were not so lucky. A week later investigators are still uncovering human remains in the rubble.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it is clear that the flames were fueled by winter wind that, at times, gusted to more than 100 miles per hour.

As of 2022 it is the most destructive fire in Colorado's history.

