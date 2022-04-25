The New York City Fire Department is mourning the death of one of their own.

Timothy Klein, a 31-year-old FDNY firefighter, was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Klein, a six-year veteran of the department, responded to a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022.

Fire units responded to the home Sunday afternoon and found visible flames that escalated to a three-alarm fire.

More than 130 fire department personnel were involved in the response.

Klein is the 1,157th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

“I cannot describe heartbreak of the FDNY today to have lost a member doing what our members do best: putting their live on the line to save others,” Acting Fire Department of New York Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh told the Associated Press.

via FDNY Facebook page via FDNY Facebook page loading...

The last member of the department to die in the line of duty was Firefighter Jesse Gerhard, who died on February 16, 2022.

Funeral arrangements for Klein are pending.

An FDNY spokesperson said eight other firefighters were also injured in Sunday's blaze, and another resident sustained minor injuries.

The FDNY had said a civilian was unaccounted for after the fire.

A medical examiner will need to confirm the identity of the person found in the building.

FDNY members salute Firefighter Timothy Klein during his dignified transfer.

FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein Killed In The Line Of Duty New York Fire Department Firefighters Timothy Klein was killed in the line of duty on April 24, 2022, while battling a fire in Brooklyn. FDNY members salute Firefighter Timothy Klein during his dignified transfer.

